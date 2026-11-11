Kane Williamson opens up about cricket's highs and painful lows | TVNZ+

Kane Williamson opens up about cricket's highs and painful lows

News • 8M 19S

The former Black Caps captain reflects on his extraordinary career, including a heartbreaking World Cup final and the painful incident that inspired an unlikely invention.

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