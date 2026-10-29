Kalyn Ponga back training just two weeks after breaking arm | TVNZ+

Kalyn Ponga back training just two weeks after breaking arm

News • 1M 52S

Ponga broke his arm on his Kiwis debut against the Kangaroos in the opening round of the tournament.

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