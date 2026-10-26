Jacinda Ardern lands new role after Sydney move | TVNZ+

Jacinda Ardern lands new role after Sydney move

News • 1M 6S

NZ's former PM purchased a house in Dee Why, a coastal suburb on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

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