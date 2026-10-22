'It will be brutal': Analyst floats Trump impeachment if Democrats win big

'It will be brutal': Analyst floats Trump impeachment if Democrats win big

News • 1M 44S

The Republicans are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives in November's mid-term elections.

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