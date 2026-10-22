House hunting? The parts of NZ where a cheeky offer could pay off

House hunting? The parts of NZ where a cheeky offer could pay off

News • 4M 15S

New data shows buyers may have more bargaining power in Auckland and Coromandel, while homes in Wellington, Canterbury and Southland are selling above asking price.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v