Final 1News Verian poll reveals election cliffhanger | TVNZ+

Final 1News Verian poll reveals election cliffhanger

News • 2M 48S

The final 1News Verian poll before election day reveals a knife-edge contest, and the wildcards that could decide who governs.

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