Excitement and nerves as Kiwis head to the polls on election day | TVNZ+

Excitement and nerves as Kiwis head to the polls on election day

News • 2M 17S

Polling stations popped up in malls, supermarkets, marae and churches, while some voters raised concerns about the unusually thick pens.

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