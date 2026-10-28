CCTV captures customer violence in NZ supermarkets as thefts rise | TVNZ+

CCTV captures customer violence in NZ supermarkets as thefts rise

News • 1M 35S

In confronting footage, one woman threatened to slash staff members' throats with a knife.

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