Canterbury overcome halftime deficit against Northland to become NPC champs | TVNZ+

Canterbury overcome halftime deficit against Northland to become NPC champs

News • 1M 34S

Both teams saw yellow cards during the afternoon clash at Christchurch's One NZ stadium.

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